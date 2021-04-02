West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.44

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$76.44 and traded as high as C$93.40. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at C$92.40, with a volume of 788,646 shares traded.

WFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.