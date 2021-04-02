Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 331,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 71,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

WIW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 154,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

