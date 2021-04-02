Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

WBND opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.