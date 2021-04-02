Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.40. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.35 target price on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$36.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.78.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.