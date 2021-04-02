Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as high as C$1.87. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 922,500 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$694.18 million and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.1533149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.