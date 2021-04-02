Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as high as C$1.87. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 922,500 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.96.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$694.18 million and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25.
In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
