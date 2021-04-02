Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAB opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.