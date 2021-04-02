Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 166,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

