WeTrust Hits Market Capitalization of $774,570.96 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $774,570.96 and $1,079.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeTrust has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 783.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00678421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028665 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

