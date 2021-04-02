WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.71 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $9.71 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00016915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010164 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

