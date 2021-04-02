WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $312.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.