Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.03

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.80. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4,503 shares changing hands.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.