William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LULU. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $177.77 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

