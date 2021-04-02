William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $22,660.00.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $21,910.00.

On Monday, March 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $21,810.00.

On Monday, February 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $19,990.00.

On Friday, January 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $21,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,750.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 90,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,664. The firm has a market cap of $571.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

