Wings (WINGS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,809.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $41,809.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00052765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,098.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00659675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027983 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

