WINk One Day Volume Reaches $215.66 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 56.7% against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $184.18 million and approximately $215.66 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

