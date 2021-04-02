WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $966.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

