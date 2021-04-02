Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $512.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post sales of $512.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.30 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $439.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

