Wolves of Wall Street Price Hits $244.52 on Top Exchanges (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $244.52 or 0.00410015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $374,113.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00277737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.00817706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,435 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

