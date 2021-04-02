WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.12 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.12 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00054141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 753.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00674485 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00070005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028756 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.