Woodcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $113,814.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $581,567.60 and approximately $113,814.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,468.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,143.19 or 0.03603909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.76 or 0.00359442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $591.33 or 0.00994355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.75 or 0.00428372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.78 or 0.00438520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00286591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

