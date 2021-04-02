Wootrade (WOO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.64 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Wootrade has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wootrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges. Wootrade has a total market cap of $207.17 million and approximately $25.64 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00073374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00279061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.17 or 0.00819408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00090650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010214 BTC.

About Wootrade

Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 tokens. The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network

Buying and Selling Wootrade

