Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Workhorse Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $14.14. 10,386,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,170,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $690,993.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,925,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

