Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 213.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.44% of Workiva worth $107,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Workiva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413 in the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

