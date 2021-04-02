Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $698.67

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 698.67 ($9.13) and traded as high as GBX 820.50 ($10.72). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 811 ($10.60), with a volume of 106,124 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 770.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 698.67.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

