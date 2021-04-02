World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,586 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.