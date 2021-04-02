Worm Capital LLC Acquires 13,835 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Worm Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 260.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.4% of Worm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,950. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.