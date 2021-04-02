Worm Capital LLC Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.3% of Worm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,298,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.24. 2,921,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,106. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.