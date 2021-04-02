Worm Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 215,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,000. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 6.0% of Worm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Worm Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Wynn Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,588 shares of company stock worth $1,233,039. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $128.10. 2,213,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.