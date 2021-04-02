Worm Capital LLC Sells 20,298 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Worm Capital LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 4.7% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded up $48.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,155.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,961. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 735.93, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,229.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.09.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.