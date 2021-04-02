Worm Capital LLC Sells 22,919 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Worm Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,919 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 46.4% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $195,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,434,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,048 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $661.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,298,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $694.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

