Worm Capital LLC Sells 3,743 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Worm Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises about 0.8% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,907,000 after buying an additional 171,632 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

