Worm Capital LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 141,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 64,454,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,934,680. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

