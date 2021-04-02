Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 9% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $59,506.85 or 1.00158827 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.34 billion and $195.03 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00034172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00098070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001711 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 140,103 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

