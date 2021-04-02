Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $342.22 or 0.00575461 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00069357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00292167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.88 or 0.00754812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00089622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,130,203 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars.

