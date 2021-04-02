Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,656.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for about $411.11 or 0.00694077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $789,748.75 and $10,656.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00280875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00754845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00090443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

