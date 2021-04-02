Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.17 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $62.14 or 0.00104207 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $104.20 million and approximately $23.17 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 36.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00065755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00287322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00092104 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.78 or 0.00742569 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

