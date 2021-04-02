Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.97. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 1,630 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on WYNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

