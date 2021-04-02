Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,588 shares of company stock worth $1,233,039 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $111,574,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after purchasing an additional 112,511 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

