X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. X-CASH has a total market cap of $18.85 million and $46,358.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,510,415,332 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

