Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.86

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.86 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.91). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91), with a volume of 154,579 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.86. The company has a market capitalization of £114.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

