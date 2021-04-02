xBTC Market Cap Achieves $3.05 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $2,067.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00063987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.00327857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.20 or 0.00758585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00089389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00048722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00029789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 8,296,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,936 tokens. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars.

