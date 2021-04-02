xBTC Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,287.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $1,287.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00073374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00279061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.17 or 0.00819408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00090650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010214 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 8,296,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,936 tokens. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.