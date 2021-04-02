Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 454.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

