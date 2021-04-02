Xend Finance Price Hits $1.70 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $30.39 million and $8.29 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00069357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00292167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.88 or 0.00754812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00089622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,911,582 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

