Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XENE opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.