Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 389,182 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Xerox worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xerox by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE XRX opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.