Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,837 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,004,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.47. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

