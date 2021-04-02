XinFin Network (XDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $582.51 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $582.51 million and $10.70 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $827.98 or 0.01380730 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,655,949,389 coins and its circulating supply is 12,255,949,389 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

