XinFin Network (XDC) Price Up 47.2% This Week

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $584.38 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $813.52 or 0.01365209 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,656,107,425 coins and its circulating supply is 12,256,107,425 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

