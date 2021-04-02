XIO (XIO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000132 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

